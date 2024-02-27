Use your last State of the Nation Adress to apologise to Ghanaians – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Ado

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologise to Ghanaians when he delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) this morning.

The President of the Republic will storm Parliament today, Tuesday, February 27, to address the nation.

According to Franklin Cudjoe, the President will undoubtedly shower praise on his government and his tenure as President.

The IMANI Africa President also wants the President to be bold enough to apologise to Ghanaians.

“His last State of the Nation address is expected to be full of flowery praises, which is anticipated, but he should be bold enough to apologize to us. He is the one who should extend the apology rather than Bawumia, so that people will at least understand them,” Franklin Cudjoe said in an interview on Adom FM.

He continued, “As he [Akufo-Addo] is leaving office, he should acknowledge that he has completed his term and express hope that the next person will do their best without offering excuses. I don’t want to hear any excuses.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address on Tuesday is in fulfilment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The constitutional provision requires that the sitting President addresses the nation in Parliament at the beginning of each session.