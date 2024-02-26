John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has affirmed his commitment to fulfilling every promise made to the Ghanaian public, emphasizing his determination to prioritize key policy proposals if elected in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Speaking at the 2024 NDC Policy Dialogue held in Peduase, Eastern Region, Mr. Mahama addressed party members and stakeholders, reiterating his commitment to specific pledges, including the reduction in the size of government, the abolishment of ex gratia, and the scrapping of the controversial e-levy.

“I mean business on the promises I have made and intend to keep them,” declared the former President.

Mr. Mahama focused on the viability of his proposed policies, such as the "24-Hour Economy" and the "Digital Jobs Initiative," emphasizing their potential to enhance the country’s economic landscape.

“Since 2021, I have outlined over 60 different policy proposals, carefully curated to restore our economy and national life in general, to a much better state,” he added.

The two-day NDC Policy Dialogue, which took place in Peduase, drew active participation from various party groups.

Participants engaged in discussions and worked collectively to refine policy proposals slated for inclusion in the NDC's 2024 election manifesto.