Ya-Na calls on Minister of Finance designate to support Akufo-Addo to complete projects 

YA-NA Abukari II the Overlord of Dagbon has called on Alhaji Mohammed Amin, Finance Minister-Designate to support President Nana Akufo Addo to complete all the projects they have embarked on, especially the Yendi water project.

He said the Yendi water project was dear to his heart as it would solve the perennial water crisis in the area.

He thanked the President for the great honour done to them in Dagbon and Northern Region for appointing one of “his sons”.

Ya-Na Abukari II made the call in a speech read on his behalf when Alhaji Amin Finance Minister-Designate called on him at the Gbewaa palace in Yendi of Northern Region.

He said his distinguished service as a Member of Parliament for Karaga in Dagbon and his prior role as Deputy Minister of Finance was demonstrated by his commitment to serve Ghana.

According to Ya-Na such steadfast dedication to public service deeply reflected the spirit of honesty and hard work that their fathers and forefathers upheld for generations in Dagbon.

He said his appointment was a source of pride and inspiration to the people of Dagbon and he was confident that he would continue to serve with honour, integrity and diligence to the welfare and progress of their beloved nation.

Alhaji Mohammed Amin thanked Ya-Na for the support he had given him since his first appointment as a Deputy Minister for Finance and assured Ya-Na that he he would collaborate with the leadership in government to ensure projects were executed at the stipulated time.

GNA