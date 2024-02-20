Modern Ghana logo
‘I'm not making any job promises online; be wary of fraudsters’ — Mike Oquye Jnr

Social News Mike Oquaye Jnr, CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority
Mike Oquaye Jnr, CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority

Michael Oquaye Jnr, CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority and parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya has alerted job seekers and social users about some fraudulent activities using his identity.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 20, Mr. Oquaye Jnr revealed that criminals have been messaging people on social media platforms like LinkedIn purporting to offer job vacancies.

"My attention has been drawn to the criminal activities of certain individuals using my identity to message individuals on LinkedIn and other social media platforms, purportedly offering job vacancies," said Mr. Oquaye Jnr.

He made clear that "these messages are not originating from me and untrue. I have not authorized anyone or reached out to individuals regarding any job opportunities."

The aspiring lawmaker urged anyone who receives such suspicious messages claiming to be from him to "disregard them and refrain from providing any personal information, money or engaging with the sender."

He warned that all requests apart from one regarding a fundraiser for a sick child on his verified phone number should be considered "invalid and criminal."

Mr. Oquaye Jnr also asked the public to help spread awareness about the impersonation and report any unscrupulous actors using his identity to defraud unsuspecting jobseekers.

