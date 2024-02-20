GEA empowered to boost Ghanaian MSMEs with support from Japan

The Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) has received a boost to its technical assistance programs for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Ghana through a donation from the Government of Japan.

Japan provided GEA with six Toyota Hilux pickup trucks as well as essential office equipment.

This support was provided through technical assistance from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and aims to enhance GEA's capacity to deliver hands-on training to MSMEs using the Kaizen approach of continuous improvement.

The donation forms part of the "Expanding the Kaizen Initiative by Enhancing Sustainable Agri-Business" project funded by Japan.

The goal is to scale up national efforts to promote MSMEs through sustainable enhancements to business quality and productivity.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana Hisanobu Mochizuki highlighted Japan's commitment to Ghana's development.

“This support to GEA reaffirms our unwavering commitment to Ghana's growth, particularly in improving economic prospects and enterprise performance through efficient resource maximization," he said.

UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani emphasized the importance of supporting MSMEs, which are crucial to Ghana's economy and job creation.

“Through capacity building, the UN's support in Ghana aims to facilitate MSME growth, market access, and international trade," he stated.

GEA CEO Kosi Yankey thanked Ghana's international partners for their assistance.

“The support from the Government of Japan and UNIDO is invaluable to our Industrial Transformation Agenda and the post-COVID recovery efforts," she said.

The project launched in September 2022, aims to improve MSME quality and productivity through Kaizen practices and UNIDO's digital dashboard system.

The goal is to revitalize Ghana's economy by transforming industries and agriculture in line with national development goals.