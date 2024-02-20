Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

GEA empowered to boost Ghanaian MSMEs with support from Japan

Social News GEA CEO, Kosi Yankey
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
GEA CEO, Kosi Yankey

The Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) has received a boost to its technical assistance programs for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Ghana through a donation from the Government of Japan.

Japan provided GEA with six Toyota Hilux pickup trucks as well as essential office equipment.

This support was provided through technical assistance from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and aims to enhance GEA's capacity to deliver hands-on training to MSMEs using the Kaizen approach of continuous improvement.

The donation forms part of the "Expanding the Kaizen Initiative by Enhancing Sustainable Agri-Business" project funded by Japan.

The goal is to scale up national efforts to promote MSMEs through sustainable enhancements to business quality and productivity.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana Hisanobu Mochizuki highlighted Japan's commitment to Ghana's development.

“This support to GEA reaffirms our unwavering commitment to Ghana's growth, particularly in improving economic prospects and enterprise performance through efficient resource maximization," he said.

UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani emphasized the importance of supporting MSMEs, which are crucial to Ghana's economy and job creation.

“Through capacity building, the UN's support in Ghana aims to facilitate MSME growth, market access, and international trade," he stated.

GEA CEO Kosi Yankey thanked Ghana's international partners for their assistance.

“The support from the Government of Japan and UNIDO is invaluable to our Industrial Transformation Agenda and the post-COVID recovery efforts," she said.

The project launched in September 2022, aims to improve MSME quality and productivity through Kaizen practices and UNIDO's digital dashboard system.

The goal is to revitalize Ghana's economy by transforming industries and agriculture in line with national development goals.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Govt releases GH5m to settle arrears of SHSs Govt releases GH¢5m to settle arrears of SHSs

2 hours ago

Kalpohin SHS housemaster reported to police for alleged negligence in students death Kalpohin SHS housemaster reported to police for alleged negligence in student’s ...

2 hours ago

Joseph Osei Owusu, MP for Bekwaileft and Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu ‘I’m not aware of any external attempts to remove Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu as Majo...

2 hours ago

MP for Ashanti Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu ‘There have been no changes in leadership; we're satisfied with the current one’...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo swears-in Dr Aggrey-Darko as Head of Civil Service Akufo-Addo swears-in Dr Aggrey-Darko as Head of Civil Service

2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization Election 2024: ‘Social media noise, polls just gimmicks; Bawumia will win on the...

2 hours ago

Governs Kwame Agboza, Minority Chief Whip Don't trust Bawumia’s 50 ministers promise; his campaign team is already 40 and ...

2 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agboza ‘NPP has created 40-member campaign team to sell a very damaged Bawumia’ — Kwame...

3 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South NDC's propaganda on Agyapa deal making Ghana 'unsafe' — Atta Akyea

3 hours ago

A file photo Election 2024: ‘67% percent of voters have made up their minds’ — Poll

Just in....
body-container-line