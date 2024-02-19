Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
19.02.2024 General News

Lilwin welcomes Nollywood’s Ramsey Nouah,Awilo Sharp Sharp to Ghana for movie shoot

Lilwin welcomes Nollywoods Ramsey Nouah,Awilo Sharp Sharp to Ghana for movie shoot
19.02.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah better known as LilWin has flown top Nollywood stars including Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp to Ghana for his upcoming movie dubbed 'A Country Called Ghana.'

A video shared by GhanaWeekend showcases the warm welcome at Kotoka International Airport, where LilWin and his team, including manager Ray Moni, greet the arriving Nollywood stars.

219202433605-1j041q5ccw-219202431232-lilwin-nouah.jpeg

This exciting collaboration brings together top talent from both Ghana and Nigeria for the upcoming film.

219202433605-k5grj7u2h1-219202431232-lilwin-and-ramsey.jpeg

While details about the movie’s plot remain under wraps, the title “A Country Called Ghana” suggests a potential focus on themes related to the nation’s culture, identity, or experiences.

Further insight into the project is expected during a scheduled meet-the-press event with the cast and crew on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Kumasi.

Watch the video below

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Lets work together to achieve GH170bn target for 2024 – Dr. Amin Adam to GRA Let’s work together to achieve GH¢170bn target for 2024 – Dr. Amin Adam to GRA

1 hour ago

Savannah Region: Mentally challenged man goes berserk, kills four persons at Banda-Nkwanta Savannah Region: Mentally challenged man goes berserk, kills four persons at Ban...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo removal of Dr Awal as Tourism Minister surprising - GHA Akufo-Addo removal of Dr Awal as Tourism Minister surprising - GHA 

1 hour ago

Three busted for stealing rail tracks at Nsawam Three busted for stealing rail tracks at Nsawam

2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional NDC accuses police of bias for chasing party Organiser Ashanti Regional NDC accuses police of bias for chasing party Organiser

2 hours ago

The Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Nana Osei Bonsu III Vote for someone like Afenyo-Markin to bring massive development to Agona West t...

3 hours ago

'Bawumia's running mate announcement is long overdue per NPP's constitution; his permission to seek broader consultation has delayed us' —Nana B 'Bawumia's running mate announcement is long overdue per NPP's constitution; his...

3 hours ago

NDC vows to reclaim stolen public funds from Agyapa deal, PDS scandal, BOST scandal and more NDC vows to reclaim stolen public funds from Agyapa deal, PDS scandal, BOST scan...

3 hours ago

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalization ‘Ghana.gov has generated GHC210billion within 3 years with just 136 active users...

3 hours ago

New Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam sets sight on making an impact in short time New Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam sets sight on making an impact in short ...

Just in....
body-container-line