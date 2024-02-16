Modern Ghana logo
‘Ofori-Atta messed up Akufo-Addo’s legacy; I'm happy he's been removed’ — Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta


Popular Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed delight over the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

She said Mr. Ofori-Atta has "messed up" President Akufo-Addo's legacy.

Speaking on Accra-based 3Music TV's Big Conversation show, Nana Aba stressed that the former finance minister has been the worst this country has ever had.

"I'm so happy that man is down. I'm so so happy because Ken Ofori Atta is the worst finance minister this country has ever had. He has messed up the President's legacy. That is what this man has done," she stated.

Her comments come a few days after she took to social media to reveal that she had a dream where Ofori-Atta was asked to step aside from his role.

President Akufo-Addo announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, replacing Ofori-Atta with former Minister of state Mohammed Amin Adam.

However, Ofori-Atta has not left government entirely, as he has been appointed as a senior presidential advisor on economic matters.



