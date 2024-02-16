Why didn’t they appoint a Special Advisor when Ofori-Atta was Finance Minister – A.B.A Fuseini questions

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has questioned the rationale behind the elevation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a Special Advisor on finance and economy to the President.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has this week announced a ministerial reshuffle.

In the changes made to the executive, Karaga MP Mohammed Amin has been appointed Finance Minister to replace Ken Ofori-Atta.

Although it has not been announced by government, several reports have indicated that Ken Ofori-Atta has been assigned a new role as Special Advisor to the President.

Speaking to Starr FM on the changes made to the Executive, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini says it has only made the former Finance Minister stronger.

He argued that it is interesting how there was no Special Advisor to the President when Ken Ofori-Atta was Finance Minister but things have changed with the appointment of the new Minister.

“Today, do you know what the President has done and Ghanaians must know this. Ken Ofori-Atta has gone nowhere. Ken is stronger now than when he was Finance Minister. He is the Senior Advisor to the President on the Economy. He’s more powerful than the Finance Minister, the policy advisor to the President works directly with the President. In fact, he has the President’s ear 24 hours.

“I am telling you today without any iota of doubt, Ken Ofori-Atta is more powerful now than before. My brother Amin Adam is now the Finance Minister, why are they appointing somebody as Special Advisior in Charge of the Economy? When Ken Ofori Atta was Finance Minister did they appoint anybody as a Special Advisor?” Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini questioned.

The MP for Sagnarigu shares the view that President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle is just a political gimmick to ensure resources will be available for those he’s put in place as Ministers to be able to campaign for the 2024 elections.