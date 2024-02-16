Asafo fish sellers threaten demonstration against ECG over intermittent power cut

**Headline: Fish Sellers in Asafo Market Threaten Protest Against ECG Over Power Cuts**

*Asafo Market, Kumasi Metropolis, Ashanti Region - February 16, 2024*

In a bid to address the detrimental effects of recent power outages, fish sellers at the Asafo Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have issued a stern warning to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), threatening to stage a demonstration.

Expressing their grievances, the market traders lamented the severe impact of the intermittent power cuts on their businesses. They emphasized that the recurrent outages orchestrated by ECG have dealt a significant blow to their livelihoods, leading to imminent collapse.

"Our businesses are collapsing because of the power outages caused by ECG in the region," asserted the aggrieved traders.

Highlighting the dire consequences of the electricity disruptions, they pointed out that the perishable nature of their products exacerbates the situation. "Our customers refrain from purchasing goods when they discover our products are spoiling due to lack of refrigeration, resulting in substantial financial losses," they elaborated.

Moreover, the traders underscored the ripple effect of dwindling patronage, stating, "We are also losing customers as a result of the recent power outages."

In an interview with OTEC news, the distressed traders, emphasized the role of their businesses in mitigating unemployment within the country. They stressed that the provision of employment opportunities to numerous youths has contributed significantly to alleviating the unemployment burden.

However, faced with plummeting revenues due to the ongoing power challenges, the traders warned of potential lay-offs if the situation persists unabated. "All we can do is lay off workers if we continue to incur losses due to diminished income," they cautioned.

As tensions escalate, the fish sellers have urged ECG to urgently address the power supply issues to avert the looming crisis in the local market economy. They have also vowed to resort to protests if their grievances are not addressed promptly, underscoring the urgency of the matter.