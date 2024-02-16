PJ Patterson Institute pays tribute to Access Bank Group CEO Dr. Wigwe, Ogunbanjo

Statesman in Residence at The P.J. Patterson Institute for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson, says the Institute is saddened at the tragic and untimely passing of Dr. Herbert O. Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Corporation, his wife Chizoba, and son Chizi, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of Nigeria Exchange.

They were all killed last Friday, when the Airbus EC130 helicopter in which they were traveling to Boulder City from Palm Springs, California, crashed near Halloran Springs, California, about 80 miles south of Las Vega.

In his tribute, Mr. Patterson said Dr. Wigwe was revered as an icon and respected leader in the Nigerian and African banking industry, leaving behind a legacy marked by integrity, professionalism, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The following is the full text of the Tribute from Mr. Patterson:

Tribute to Group Managing Director of Access Corporation, Dr. Herbert O. Wigwe as well as

former Group Chairman of Nigeria Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

It is with a profound sense of loss that we at The P.J. Patterson Institute for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy at The University of the West Indies, mourn the sudden departure of Dr. Herbert O. Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Corporation, alongside his beloved wife Chizoba, and cherished son Chizi, as well as the esteemed Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of Nigeria Exchange.

Their absence leaves a void that words cannot adequately fill, yet their spirits ignite a flame of inspiration within us.

Dr. Wigwe and his wife Chizoba who died with him and their son Chizi in the helicopter crash.Dr. Wigwe, a beacon of Pan Africanism and philanthropy, ardently championed the transformative power of education, believing it to be the bedrock of progress and enlightenment.

His intellect and wisdom, stretching across continents, marked him as one of Africa's most distinguished sons, whose influence reached far beyond the confines of our world.

As a benefactor of our institute, Dr. Wigwe's vision was clear: to forge a haven for the fearless leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow, those who would proudly elevate Africa and the Caribbean on the global stage.

Revered as a titan in the banking sector, Dr. Wigwe's legacy is etched in the principles of integrity, professionalism, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

His visionary leadership and profound impact on the banking and business landscapes of not only Nigeria but also Africa and the Caribbean are immeasurable.

The corporate world mourns a colossal loss, feeling the absence of a luminary whose light shone with unparalleled brilliance.

We also extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, recognizing the indelible mark he leaves on the financial and banking sectors.

His friendship and association with our institute were treasured, embodying a spirit of collaboration and mutual respect.

As we navigate through this period of grief, our hearts go out to the families, colleagues at Access Holdings, and all who were touched by these remarkable individuals.

We pray for strength and solace in these trying times and hope that the legacy of Dr. Wigwe and Mr. Ogunbanjo will continue to inspire and guide us.

In remembrance of the Wigwes and Ogunbanjo, we find solace in their enduring legacies, pledging to honor their memory by continuing the work they so passionately supported.

May their souls find eternal peace in the embrace of the divine, and may their stories inspire us to build a future as bright and impactful as the lives they led. We mourn their loss, yet we are uplifted by the indelible marks they have left on our hearts and our world.

