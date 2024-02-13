Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Christians should be blamed for the corruption in our country – Joseph Yamin

Religion Joseph Yamin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Joseph Yamin

National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Joseph Yamin has opined that Christians are responsible for the mess the country finds itself in.

According to him, Christians should be blamed for the corruption that has engulfed the country.

Speaking to Abusua FM in an interview, Dr. Joseph Yamin argued that if Christians uphold the morality preached in the bible, the rot wouldn’t be that massive in the country.

‘’If today in Ghana, 70% of our population are Christians, and Christianity talks about morality, why the corruption?

“If there’s so much corruption in our system, it’s Christianity that should be blamed.

“If 70% of our population are Christians knowing the right thing they’re supposed to do, and they’re doing it, this country will never be in this mess,” Dr. Joseph Yamin shared.

The NDC National Organiser continued, “The 70% of Christians are not doing what is in the Bible, and it is because people go to church to receive miracles but not to be saved.”

Dr. Joseph Yamin further bemoaned that although there are so many churches in the country, just a few are genuine Christians.

He said when the NDC comes to power, steps will be taken to fight corruption to bring the country out of its current mess.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Ministerial Reshuffle: Ken Ofori-Atta finally relieved ?

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watchleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘Bawumia’s claim of 1.4 million Free SHS enrollment false; actual figure is 1.3 ...

2 hours ago

Pay attention to acute water situation facing Ho - MCE to Akufo-Addo Pay attention to acute water situation facing Ho - MCE to Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Government spent 12million on suspended Agyapa Royalties deal Government spent $12million on suspended Agyapa Royalties deal

2 hours ago

Military clash with angry youth over lands at Kasoa Prison Junction Military clash with angry youth over lands at Kasoa Prison Junction

2 hours ago

Ghana re-affirms commitment to promoting a world free from landmines - Bawumia Ghana re-affirms commitment to promoting a world free from landmines - Bawumia

2 hours ago

Lets unite to fight dangers caused by anti-personnel mines—Interior Minister Let’s unite to fight dangers caused by anti-personnel mines—Interior Minister

2 hours ago

One dead, eight others hospitalised in robbery attack at Walewale One dead, eight others hospitalised in robbery attack at Walewale 

2 hours ago

Bechem PRESEC gang-rape: victims mother demands justice Bechem PRESEC gang-rape: victim’s mother demands justice

3 hours ago

Former MP for Binduri, Mark Anthony Awuni Former NDC MP for Binduri Mark Anthony Awuni reported dead

Just in....
body-container-line