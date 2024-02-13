Christians should be blamed for the corruption in our country – Joseph Yamin

National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Joseph Yamin has opined that Christians are responsible for the mess the country finds itself in.

According to him, Christians should be blamed for the corruption that has engulfed the country.

Speaking to Abusua FM in an interview, Dr. Joseph Yamin argued that if Christians uphold the morality preached in the bible, the rot wouldn’t be that massive in the country.

‘’If today in Ghana, 70% of our population are Christians, and Christianity talks about morality, why the corruption?

“If there’s so much corruption in our system, it’s Christianity that should be blamed.

“If 70% of our population are Christians knowing the right thing they’re supposed to do, and they’re doing it, this country will never be in this mess,” Dr. Joseph Yamin shared.

The NDC National Organiser continued, “The 70% of Christians are not doing what is in the Bible, and it is because people go to church to receive miracles but not to be saved.”

Dr. Joseph Yamin further bemoaned that although there are so many churches in the country, just a few are genuine Christians.

He said when the NDC comes to power, steps will be taken to fight corruption to bring the country out of its current mess.