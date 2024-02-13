Milestones and achievements: Gifty Oware-Mensah on leadership roles in National Service Scheme and women's football

13.02.2024 LISTEN

Gifty Oware-Mensah, deputy executive director of the National Service Scheme in Ghana, shares her inspiring journey from early involvement in the NPP to becoming a key figure in both politics and sports in a one-on-one interview with Ghanaian Blogger and Journalist Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah also known as Attractive Mustapha.

As the CEO of Berry Ladies and the Women's League representative, she discusses strategies, challenges, and achievements in promoting women's football, while emphasizing the importance of resilience and empowerment for women in leadership roles.

Below is the one-on-one interview where she answered 20 key questions.

1. Can you share your journey and experiences that led you to become the deputy executive director of the National Service Scheme in Ghana?

Ans: I have been a member of the NPP since infancy. As I grew up, I solidified my ideologies on property ownership and conservatism in politics. In that regard, I worked my way up with other young people during my university days. I contested the National Youth Organizer position of my party after the 2012 elections, took interest in research and elections, and eventually became the Director of Research at the Danquah Institute until my appointment as DED, General Services of GNSS.

2. As the CEO of Berry Ladies in the Ghana Women's Premier League, what strategies have you implemented to promote and develop women's football in the country?

Ans: My understanding of women's football is diverse. It is to give back to society, challenge young ladies to believe they can do more, and bring a new level of respect to women's football. Since taking over Berry Ladies, we have made significant progress, improving administrative systems and influencing other teams positively.

3. Congratulations on being elected as the Women's League representative of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council. What goals do you have in this role to further enhance women's football in Ghana?

Ans: I share a collective responsibility with the President of the FA, Mr. Kurt Okraku, and my colleagues to implement women's football strategies, address grievances of female team owners, and support efforts to make women's football in Ghana a success.

4. How do you balance your responsibilities between being the deputy executive director of the National Service Scheme and leading a women's football team?

Ans: I am naturally a workaholic and move with duty calls. Whether it's GNSS or GFA, I fulfill my responsibilities diligently.

5. In your opinion, what challenges and opportunities exist for women in leadership roles within the realm of sports administration and politics in Ghana?

Ans: Challenges exist for those climbing leadership ladders, regardless of gender. I encourage anyone with the will and power to pursue their goals despite challenges, emphasizing the importance of inner strength.

6. As a prominent figure in both politics and sports, how do you envision using your influence to empower women and girls in Ghana?

Ans: Berry Ladies was founded to provide opportunities for women. We are rolling out practical events to help women and young ladies become more involved in their careers.

7. What initiatives or programs do you believe are essential for fostering the growth and inclusivity of women in Ghana's football scene?

Ans: The Women Football Strategy document and the Asantewaa Project have been launched, outlining ideas for promoting inclusivity and development in women's football.

8. How do you perceive the current state of women's football in Ghana, and what improvements or changes would you like to see in the coming years?

Ans: Women's football has improved, and we aim to build on these efforts. The Women Football Strategy will guide our progress.

9. Can you highlight any specific achievements or milestones during your tenure as the CEO of Berry Ladies that you are particularly proud of?

Ans: In our first year, Berry Ladies was nominated alongside clubs like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the Sports End of Year Awards, reflecting our hard work.

10. As the Women's League representative, how do you plan to address issues such as gender inequality and promote equal opportunities within the Ghana Football Association?

Ans: The Women Football Strategy addresses these concerns, and the Asantewaa all-inclusive project is underway to achieve more.

11. What role do you see women playing in shaping the future of sports administration and leadership in Ghana?

Ans: The more women participate in sports, especially football, the more impact we can make in shaping the future.

12. How can the National Service Scheme contribute to the development and empowerment of young women in Ghana?

Ans: GNSS serves as a youth hub, providing the first employment opportunity for graduates. It nurtures young people and offers experiences to foster growth for females and males alike.

13. Are there specific policies or initiatives you aim to implement to enhance the participation of women in sports at various levels in Ghana?

Ans: The Women Football Strategy is the guiding principle towards achieving success in women's football, encompassing the vision for the entire country.

14. How do you navigate and overcome gender-related challenges that may arise in your various leadership roles?

Ans: I don't allow them to deter me. I've built a resilient system within myself that propels me forward.

15. As a leader, what advice do you have for young women aspiring to excel in both politics and sports administration?

Ans: Be resilient, patient, and continuously learn. Stay strong.

16. In your experience, how has your background and identity influenced your approach to leadership in traditionally male-dominated fields?

Ans: My father shaped my thoughts on leadership, teaching me not to be intimidated in my pursuit of leadership roles.

17. What are your thoughts on the role of education in empowering women, both within the National Service Scheme and the realm of football?

Ans: GNSS provides the first employment opportunity and fosters learning and career development. Sports, including football, discipline individuals and facilitate quick learning.

18. As a Women's League representative, how do you collaborate with other stakeholders to promote the overall development of women's football in Ghana?

Ans: We run stakeholder campaigns and seek ideas from other interested parties to promote women's football.

19. Can you share any memorable moments or experiences that have shaped your perspective on the importance of women's representation in leadership?

Ans: My parents have been memorable moments, emphasizing the importance of women in leadership. During my father's mourning, I continued working.

20. Any other message you want to add?

Ans: Be strong, be kind, and be prayerful