UPDATE: Police arrest for more suspects in connection with murder of Cossy Hill Hotel CEO at Jirapa

The Ghana Police Service has announced that four more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel, Mr. Eric Johnson at Jirapa.

The security services in an update on Sunday evening indicated that investigations are ongoing to get the perpetrators of the crime arrested to face the law.

It had earlier noted that one person was in custody in connection with the murder.

In its last update, the Ghana Police Service noted that four more suspects have been grabbed, taking the number of suspects in custody to five.

“The Ghana Police Service has today, 11th February 2024, arrested four (4) more people in connection with the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region, bringing the number of suspects so far arrested to five (5).

“The suspects, Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, and Michael Klugey who are all workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel are in Police custody assisting the investigation together with suspect Kumbata Kwaku who was earlier on arrested,” parts of the Police statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has assured that investigations will continue until the perpetrators are arrested and made to face justice.