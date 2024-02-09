E-levy scrapping: How do you feel after all the insults on us? – Sam George asks NPP MPs

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has questioned New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament after the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia promised to scrap some taxes when elected President.

He said the NDC MPs were described as enemies of the state when they opposed the imposition of the e-levy including taxes such as the 10% betting tax, 15% VAT and the Emissions Levy for vehicles.

"I have a question to ask my Colleague NPP MPs who were sitting in the UPSA Hall yesterday and clapping vigorously for the comical performance of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“How do you all feel after fighting the NDC MPs and walking out and insulting us over the e-Levy?" Sam George quizzed.

According to him, the U-turn by Dr. Bawumia is an insult to the sensibilities of the NPP MPs who defended the e-levy with all their might.

Sam George stressed, “Now Bawumia says you all are short-sighted and not critical in your thinking and analysis. He says your arguments and debates in favour of e-Levy are all bogus and useless.

"And you were clapping yesterday? Or you were not paying attention? Like I am trying to understand how you must be feeling. Anyway, Ken Ofori-Atta is still Finance Minister after all your complaints.”

-Kapitalradio971