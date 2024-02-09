Japan Bolsters IOM Global Appeal with USD 32 Million for Humanitarian and Climate Actions

Tokyo, 9 February – The Government of Japan has disbursed USD 32 million to support a wide range of operations to be implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in 2024 in line with IOM’s Global Appeal 2024. The funding will enable IOM to help migrants, displaced persons, returnees, and communities affected by crises, conflict, and climate change in 24 countries.

The largest single country allocation of USD 6.5 million goes to war-affected Ukraine to support the health sector, vulnerable groups, and reconstruction of community infrastructure. The funding will also support Ukrainians displaced in Poland and Moldova.

More than half of the Japanese contribution will support IOM’s assistance to vulnerable people affected by conflicts and disasters in Sub-Saharan Africa (Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Sudan), Middle East and North Africa (Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Yemen). It also covers projects to support those affected by the crisis in Sudan.

In Asia (Myanmar, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor Leste), the funding will assist communities affected by climate change, and other vulnerable populations on the move. In the Philippines and Timor Leste, where the El Nino phenomenon is bringing more natural hazards than in past years, this new funding will allow IOM to assist the governments to better respond to emergencies.

“Through the generosity of the Government and the people of Japan, IOM will be able to help vulnerable people in many countries. The funding will make a real difference in the lives of people around the world, especially those impacted by conflict and climate-related disasters. We are grateful to Japan for its continued support,” said IOM Director General, Amy Pope.

The Government of Japan is a longstanding and committed partner of IOM, especially in the field of humanitarian assistance.