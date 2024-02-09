Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Japan Bolsters IOM Global Appeal with USD 32 Million for Humanitarian and Climate Actions

By IOM Press
Climate Since the crisis in Ukraine began, the Government of Japan has been a consistent supporter of IOMs response. The new funding will bolster IOMs humanitarian and reconstruction assistance in the region and beyond. Photo: IOMAlisa Kyrpychova
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Since the crisis in Ukraine began, the Government of Japan has been a consistent supporter of IOM’s response. The new funding will bolster IOM’s humanitarian and reconstruction assistance in the region and beyond. Photo: IOM/Alisa Kyrpychova

Tokyo, 9 February – The Government of Japan has disbursed USD 32 million to support a wide range of operations to be implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in 2024 in line with IOM’s Global Appeal 2024. The funding will enable IOM to help migrants, displaced persons, returnees, and communities affected by crises, conflict, and climate change in 24 countries.

The largest single country allocation of USD 6.5 million goes to war-affected Ukraine to support the health sector, vulnerable groups, and reconstruction of community infrastructure. The funding will also support Ukrainians displaced in Poland and Moldova.

More than half of the Japanese contribution will support IOM’s assistance to vulnerable people affected by conflicts and disasters in Sub-Saharan Africa (Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Sudan), Middle East and North Africa (Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Yemen). It also covers projects to support those affected by the crisis in Sudan.

In Asia (Myanmar, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor Leste), the funding will assist communities affected by climate change, and other vulnerable populations on the move. In the Philippines and Timor Leste, where the El Nino phenomenon is bringing more natural hazards than in past years, this new funding will allow IOM to assist the governments to better respond to emergencies.

“Through the generosity of the Government and the people of Japan, IOM will be able to help vulnerable people in many countries. The funding will make a real difference in the lives of people around the world, especially those impacted by conflict and climate-related disasters. We are grateful to Japan for its continued support,” said IOM Director General, Amy Pope.

The Government of Japan is a longstanding and committed partner of IOM, especially in the field of humanitarian assistance.

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

His promises are vote bait — Tamale residents share diverse view on Bawumias vision His promises are vote bait — Tamale residents share diverse view on Bawumia’s vi...

8 minutes ago

Bawumias vision for Ghana is a compilation of lies, empty promises – Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia’s vision for Ghana is a compilation of lies, empty promises – Sammy Gyam...

14 minutes ago

Kofi Akpaloo Some persons at GBC are sabotaging Bawumia for not broadcasting his nation addre...

30 minutes ago

2024 elections: Bawumia brings new ideas; Mahama is a former president with nothing to offer —Nana Akomea 2024 elections: Bawumia brings new ideas; Mahama is a former president with noth...

53 minutes ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and late Abuakwa North MP, JB Danquah Adu ‘May JB Danquah-Adu’s murderers be made to weed grass from Ga Mashie to Abuakwa’...

56 minutes ago

Where was Bawumia when his gov't was implementing those 'killer' policies? —Asiedu Nketia Where was Bawumia when his gov't was implementing those 'killer' policies? — Asi...

1 hour ago

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader of Parliament ‘Bawumia can't run from his father Akufo-Addo's terrible record; they’re one’ — ...

1 hour ago

It's not a crime to skip National Service —Gideon Boako defends Bawumia It's not a crime to skip National Service — Gideon Boako defends Bawumia

2 hours ago

Stop beating, heckling and insulting our men for arriving late due to your wrong information – GNFS caution Ghanaians Stop beating, heckling and insulting our men for arriving late due to your wrong...

2 hours ago

'He's lying to us, he just wants to lure us to vote for him like he did all this while' — MoMo users doubt Bawumias promise to scrap e-levy 'He's lying to us, he just wants to lure us to vote for him like he did all this...

Just in....
body-container-line