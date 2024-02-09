Modern Ghana logo
A/R: Two people confirmed dead after car crash at Duampompo

09.02.2024 LISTEN

There has been a road crash at Ohene-Duampompo, along the Kumasi-Accra highway in the Ashanti Region.

The accident which occurred on Friday morning has resulted in the death of two people.

In a press release providing an update on the accident, the National Fire Service indicated that its officers from the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station managed to rescue two of the victims.

The National Fire Service officers led by STNO II Abubakar Wadud arrived at the scene at 0909 hours to find a Toyota RAV 4 (DV 5400J/2023), Hyundai Grace (GW 7281-22), and Man Diesel Truck (AS 3714-10) involved in the collision.

The rescue team after assessing the situation swiftly provided needed assistance and retrieved the two victims.

According to the Ghana National Service, its personnel across the country are committed to serving and protecting the community amidst roadway emergencies.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

