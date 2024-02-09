Modern Ghana logo
‘Why is unemployment still up if you’ve created 2.1 million jobs’ — Kofi Asare quizzes Bawumia

Headlines Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch
Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch has raised doubts about claims by NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that the current government has created over 2.1 million jobs in the last seven years.

In a vision speech on Wednesday, February 7, Dr Bawumia touted the NPP's economic record, stating they have created an "unprecedented" 2.1 million jobs since taking office in 2017.

However, the education advocate has questioned how credible these job figures are given Ghana's persistently high unemployment rates over the same period.

In a post on Facebook Friday, Mr. Asare demanded further clarification from the vice president on which people benefited from those jobs.

"If so, why has unemployment been high (13%) and rather rising through out the 7 years? Shouldn’t the test of data credibility on jobs rather be the extent to which the said 2.1 million jobs has reduced the unemployment rate?" he questioned.

"I need further clarification on this data, especially the private and informal sector one,” added Mr. Kofi Asare.

