Traders hijack pavements again in Takoradi

Traders take over pavement near the Beach Road

09.02.2024

Months after the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan City Guards drove away traders selling on pavements in the metropolis, some recalcitrant traders have returned and taken over the pavements again.

DAILY GUIDE‘s monitoring yesterday revealed that the traders have allegedly defied the assembly’s directive to keep off the pavements, and have again taken over, displaying their goods on the pavements

It was also observed the assembly’s security guards, who were initially deployed to help enforce the directives and to ward off the traders, were absent.

It was revealed that traders had returned in their numbers doing brisk business, displaying goods, mainly vegetables and other food stuff on the pavement in front of the Beach Road Taxi station.

DAILY GUIDE also observed that the walkway in-between the Paterson Zochonis (PZ) building and the main road leading to Old Accra Station in Takoradi has also been been invaded by traders.

Some City Guards were seen around the area ensuring that taxi drivers had the requisite documents to operate within the metropolis but failed to sack the traders and hawkers on the pavements.

A tomatoes seller remarked, “I respect the directive of the assembly to vacate the pavements, but I have nowhere to go than to sell here to make a living.”

Some of the residents in the area called on the assembly to be more proactive in ridding the streets and pavements of the hawkers in order to keep the city clean.

Efforts to get the Public Relations Officer of STMA for assembly’s reaction were not successful as he could not pick calls from DAILY GUIDE.

-Daily Guide