Yendi MP can’t deny attack on Citi News reporter, we’ve solid evidence – GJA President

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says it has evidence indicating that the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Mahama, indeed assaulted Citi News’ Northern Regional Reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira.

Mr. Mahama and his team attacked Alabira while he was reporting on the disruption of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27, 2024.

As a result, the GJA, together with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), issued a directive on Tuesday, February 6, instructing media houses nationwide to blacklist the MP.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, GJA President Albert Dwumfour justified the association’s decision.

He insisted that the directive was based on the evidence the association had gathered.

He emphasized that the Yendi MP could not deny his involvement in the incident.

“Per the evidence before us, per the visuals, the videos, we have assessed and all that, there is no doubt, there is no way Farouk Mahama, that honourable MP, can exonerate himself everywhere he finds himself. Be it the law court, be it the court of public opinion, be it the parliament privilege committee and wherever because we have the evidence. The evidence is very solid, and we think that we are on the right path,” he stated.

-citinewsroom