Bagbin urge stakeholders to prioritize sustainable development in Northern Ghana

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban S. K. Bagbin, has declared the second edition of the Northern Trade, Industry, and Investment Summit officially open.

The summit, which is being held under the theme "Enhancing Trade and Industry in Northern Ghana through Capacity Development and Strategic Investment," aims to promote economic growth and development in the five regions of Northern Ghana.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Rt. Hon Bagbin commended the organizers and stakeholders for their efforts in bringing together participants from various sectors to explore opportunities for economic advancement in the region.

He emphasized the importance of leadership and collaboration in driving sustainable development and urged participants to remain steadfast in their support for the summit's objectives.

The Speaker of Parliament also acknowledged the unique blend of resources, traditions, and cultural heritage in the five regions and called for strategic partnerships to harness these strengths for the benefit of the region and Ghana as a whole.

He emphasized the need for targeted capacity building and strategic investment to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities.

Rt. Hon Bagbin also urged participants to prioritize environmentally friendly practices, promote inclusive growth, and empower marginalized communities to ensure that the benefits of economic progress are shared equitably across the country.

The summit has brought together esteemed Chiefs and Traditional Leaders, government officials, private sector representatives, and development organizations to explore innovative solutions to address the challenges facing the region.

It is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, build strategic partnerships, and unlock opportunities for sustainable economic development in Northern Ghana.

The event is being organized by the Center for Policy Development in collaboration with the University for Development Studies (UDS), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Northern Development Authority (NDA), Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA), Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC).