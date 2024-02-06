Modern Ghana logo
Bawku conflict: We’re no longer safe – Upper East Regional House of Chiefs

The Upper East Regional House of Chiefs says residents in the region are now living in fear following the constant renewed clashes in Bawku.

The House of Chiefs states that the clashes have escalated to other parts of the region, creating panic and fear among residents.

President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, says the Bawku crisis must be addressed head-on.

“The Upper East is generally a peaceful region until the Bawku crisis erupted into proportions beyond human imagination. The crisis has reached a stage where everybody is highly suspicious of their neighbor. We are no longer safe in the region. Whether you are Kusasi, Mamprusi, or a well-meaning citizen who wants to see peace in the area, you are tagged to either of the warring factions.”

Violence erupted in the area on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, following the killing of two people at the Bawku Community Centre.

The MP for the area, Mahama Ayariga, condemned the killings and called on “the office of the Ashanti Hene, Otumfuo, to mediate.”

Five people were also killed in a brutal attack by unknown assailants on January 23 en route from Bawku to a market in Binduri.

-Citi Newsroom

