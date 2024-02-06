Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.02.2024 Social News

Don't steal building materials meant for community projects - Kadjebi DCE

Don't steal building materials meant for community projects - Kadjebi DCE
06.02.2024 LISTEN

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) has advised Ghanaians to desist from stealing building materials meant for projects in their communities.

He said the theft of such critical equipment or materials could result in project delays, affecting timelines and potentially leading to contractual penalties.

Mr Agbanyo gave this warning at the handing over of the Dzindziso Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound project site, to the Contractor at Dzindziso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The DCE said the perpetrators if arrested and found guilty of such crime, the conviction could result in many consequences, including fines and incarceration, and that the criminal record could have serious repercussions on them, which could affect the rest of their lives.

He said his office would not entertain such cases, so the residents should not venture into it.

Mr Agbanyo also urged the Dzindziso residents to provide communal labour to enable the Contractor to meet the four-month timeline for the project.

Mr Wise Korsi Agbovi, the Oti Regional Estate Manager advised the Contractor to follow work protocols to avoid been blacklisted.

He also appealed to the residents to provide security for the building materials to deter those unscrupulous persons from stealing them.

Mr Mutawakil Adams, the former Assemblyman for the Dzindziso Electoral Area, called on the community members to help complete the project early as it was dear to them.

The project is being funded by the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Don't scrap indelible ink use – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to EC Election 2024: Don't scrap indelible ink use – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to EC

2 hours ago

You've produced two sons: Trustworthy Mahama and untrustworthy Bawumia – Fifi Kwetey tells northerners to choose 'the one you can trust' You've produced two sons: Trustworthy Mahama and untrustworthy Bawumia – Fifi Kw...

3 hours ago

Most Africans feel free to make choices in elections — Afrobarometer Most Africans feel free to make choices in elections — Afrobarometer

3 hours ago

A file photo Most Africans no longer see elections as the best way to choose their leaders — ...

3 hours ago

Yaw Buanen Asamoa, former NPP member I've become more handsome after exiting NPP — Buaben Asamoa

3 hours ago

Buaben Asamoa, former Adentan MP NPP and NDC see Ghana as their property, don't care about citizens but their int...

3 hours ago

Senegals parliament votes to reschedule February 25 elections to December 15 Senegal’s parliament votes to reschedule February 25 elections to December 15

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah stolen cash: High Court adjourns case to March 8 Cecilia Dapaah stolen cash: High Court adjourns case to March 8

3 hours ago

Parliament adopts new standing orders; MPs to recite national pledge before days business Parliament adopts new standing orders; MPs to recite national pledge before day’...

5 hours ago

What's happening currently isn't 'dumsor'; it's just a localised fault —Mahama What's happening currently isn't 'dumsor'; it's just a localised fault — Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line