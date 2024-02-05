Modern Ghana logo
Visit our district offices for data authentication if you've paid for a new meter, connection — ECG to customers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is asking customers who have paid for new electricity connections or separate meters to visit their district offices to authenticate their application details.

In a public notice issued on Monday, February 5, ECG said it is facing challenges with the accuracy of customer contact information such as telephone numbers provided, especially for those who have applied for new service provision.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) wishes to inform our cherished customers who have paid up for new service and separate meter service provision, that the company is having challenges with the accuracy of customers' data provided, especially contact telephone numbers,” the notice stated.

“Customers should please bring along their receipts of payment and any national ID card for the necessary official process and documentation to facilitate prompt provision of their required service,” the notice further noted.

The verification exercise is aimed at helping ECG to resolve discrepancies in customer records in order to expedite the rollout of new electricity connections and separate metering for households and businesses who have fulfilled financial obligations.

It also seeks to eliminate fraud and illegally acquired power connections by ensuring that only legitimate applicants whose details match ECG's records benefit from paid-for electricity services.

Customers were additionally warned by ECG not to engage middlemen in the application process.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

