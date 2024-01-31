Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine commission 9-unit classroom block at Sanso

As part of ongoing efforts by AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi mine to improve educational outcomes in Obuasi, AngloGold Ashanti has commissioned and handed over a 9-unit classroom block at Sanso to the Ghana Education Service.

The project which was built at a cost of 4.8 million Ghana cedis will replace the old Sanso Methodist school block which was built decades ago. The new facility has a library, ICT center, a sick bay and canteen. It is one of the proposed 10 new school blocks to be built by AGA as contained in its 10-year SEDP.

Present at the event to commission the project were the Deputy Minister of Education John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for the Obuasi West Constituency Kwaku Kwarteng, the Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah and the Edubiasehemaa Nana Akua Dwum II.

In his address, the Senior Manager of Community Relations for Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo said the Sanso school project is in fulfilment of a promise by the Obuasi Mine to contribute to nurture and invest in the dreams and aspirations of children in its operational areas to have a good future through quality education.

AngloGold Ashanti launched a comprehensive 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan for Obuasi in July 2022. As part of the plan, the mining company made a firm commitment to invest massively in education.

According to Mr. Baidoo, the magnificent school block at Sanso adds to a plethora of investments the company has made in education since the Mine was redeveloped in 2019.

He mentioned that the company through its Basic Education Improvement Program has supported the training of over 500 teachers and provided Circuit supervisors and Inspectors in Obuasi with motorbikes to strengthen school supervision.

He revealed that the company has so far collaborated effectively with the Otumfuo Charity Foundation to distribute 140,000 copies of NaCCA-approved textbooks to all public schools in Obuasi.

Success story

The Senior Manager of Community Relations Africa, AngloGold Ashanti hinted that as a result of AngloGold Ashanti's interventions and investments made in education, there has been a steady improvement in the BECE pass rate from 84% to 93.4% since 2020.

Calls for more investment into education

The Deputy Minister of Education John Ntim Fordjour commended AngloGold Ashanti for investing in education and contributing significantly to the human resource development of the country.

He said, " in this era where it is becoming increasingly clear that the state alone cannot shoulder the increasing cost of education, the contributions of companies like AGA are most commendable.”

He however appealed to other companies operating in the country to commit more of their Corporate Social Responsibilities to improving the quality of education within their operational areas.

Maintenance culture

The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi West constituency Hon Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng admonished the school authorities to make good use of the facility and maintain it to serve future generations.

Nana Akua Dwum II, the Queen mother of Edubiase added her voice to calls for the school to maintain the facility.

She commended AngloGold Ashanti for fulfilling the promises as contained in their 10-year Socio-Economic Development adding that, Nananom are ready to collaborate effectively with them to realize their vision.