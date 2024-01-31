Gracegift Herbal Clinic CEO reportedly dies after South Africa trip

31.01.2024 LISTEN

The Deputy CEO of Gracegift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services, Buadu Emmanuel, announced the unexpected demise of their esteemed leader, Dr. Grace Boadu.

Dr. Boadu, who served as the CEO of the renowned healthcare institution, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.

The unfortunate event occurred just a day after her return from a 2-week health course in South Africa.

The press statement issued today emphasized the immeasurable pain felt by the clinic's staff and associates, assuring that Dr. Grace Boadu's legacy in the healthcare sector will be felt.

The statement urged the public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors about her passing and appealed for respect for the late Dr. Grace Boadu and her grieving family.

Details about the burial and funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public at an appropriate time.

The healthcare community and the public, in general, mourn the loss of a prominent figure who dedicated her life to advancing healthcare services.

The impact of Dr. Grace Boadu's contributions will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark on the industry she served with distinction.