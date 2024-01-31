Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
31.01.2024 General News

Gracegift Herbal Clinic CEO reportedly dies after South Africa trip

31.01.2024 LISTEN

The Deputy CEO of Gracegift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services, Buadu Emmanuel, announced the unexpected demise of their esteemed leader, Dr. Grace Boadu.

Dr. Boadu, who served as the CEO of the renowned healthcare institution, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.

The unfortunate event occurred just a day after her return from a 2-week health course in South Africa.

The press statement issued today emphasized the immeasurable pain felt by the clinic's staff and associates, assuring that Dr. Grace Boadu's legacy in the healthcare sector will be felt.

The statement urged the public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors about her passing and appealed for respect for the late Dr. Grace Boadu and her grieving family.

Details about the burial and funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public at an appropriate time.

The healthcare community and the public, in general, mourn the loss of a prominent figure who dedicated her life to advancing healthcare services.

The impact of Dr. Grace Boadu's contributions will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark on the industry she served with distinction.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

JournalistPage: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

1 hour ago

My Assemblies of God faith is against LGBTQ – Mahama My Assemblies of God faith is against LGBTQ – Mahama

1 hour ago

I'm not surprised divisive Akufo-Addo has neglected Krobos - Mahama fires I'm not surprised divisive Akufo-Addo has neglected Krobos - Mahama fires

1 hour ago

No-ink, date-change electoral proposals: 'Why wait till now to spring surprises on us?' - Mahama quizzes EC No-ink, date-change electoral proposals: 'Why wait till now to spring surprises ...

2 hours ago

Awal Mohammed, NPP Communications team member ‘Moving from taxation to production doesn't mean we'll not tax’ — NPP’s Awal Moh...

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Akufo-Addo has normalized corruption; it no longer shocks Ghanaians — Mahama

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama ‘My next government won't recognize SML contract; all monies will be accounted f...

3 hours ago

Former President John Mahamaleft and The Krontihene of the Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV ‘Forgive me for campaigning against you in 2016, I've sinned’ — Anum chief begs ...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Krontihene of Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV Bawumia is a conman; he deceived us into voting for him — Anum Chief

3 hours ago

Vote out NPP; they've stained our democracy with the blood of innocent Ghanaians — NDC Vote out NPP; they've stained our democracy with the blood of innocent Ghanaians...

3 hours ago

Ayawaso West by-election: Take action on Emile Short Commissions recommendations — NDC to Akufo-Addo Ayawaso West by-election: Take action on Emile Short Commission’s recommendation...

Just in....
body-container-line