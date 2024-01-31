Modern Ghana logo
My Assemblies of God faith is against LGBTQ – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has clearly expressed his opposition to LGBTQ in the country, citing his religious beliefs as a guiding factor.

During a breakfast meeting with the clergy in the Eastern Region as part of his two-day tour, Mr Mahama emphasised that his faith, rooted in the Assemblies of God church, forbids the concept of same-sex marriages, adhering to traditional gender norms.

Addressing the ongoing debate surrounding a bill in Parliament related to LGBTQ rights, Mr Mahama highlighted the government's stance that the President would not assent to it if passed.

''The Attorney-General's argument, based on the technicality that private members' bills should not incur government costs, is seen as a potential avenue for the bill's approval by Parliament without the President's signature,'' he said.

The former President personally opposed the acceptance of LGBTQ in Ghana by declaring, "I believe that a woman is a woman and a man is a man, so for a woman to say, 'I feel I am a man, so I want to be transformed into a man,' nature created us one and one.”

“So if you ask me, my personal faith is against it," he strongly declared.

Mr Mahama's stance aligns with the broader sentiment in the country, where discussions on LGBTQ issues continue to spark intense debates.

My Assemblies of God faith is against LGBTQ – Mahama

