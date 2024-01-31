C/R: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng

A 43-year-old driver has appeared before the Twifo Praso District Court for allegedly licking and fondling the vagina of a 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

Presenting the case, the prosecution, Chief Inspector Joseph Kusah, said the accused, George Antwi, who is also a herbal medicine practitioner, on January 3, 2024, around 8am invited the victim to his house for medication because of skin diseases that she had been battling with.

He subsequently lured the victim into his bedroom, stripped her naked and pushed her onto the bed after convincing her that he was applying medicine on her body.

The accused then switched off the lights, pulled the curtains to cover the windows, opened the radio loudly and began licking and fondling the victim’s vagina.

Unknown to Antwi, the two younger sisters of the victim had sneaked into the room and had witnessed the incident.

In an effort to keep them silent, Antwi threatened to kill them and their parents if they informed anybody in the community.

Despite the threat, Chief Inspector Kusah told the court, the children disclosed it to their parents and a formal complaint was made to the police while a medical form was issued

He said Antwi was arrested and charged with two counts, indecent assault and threats of harm.

The court presided over by Maxwell Foli Kpodo granted him bail in the sum of Gh¢5,000.00 with two sureties after the accused pleaded not guilty.

The court further ordered the suspect not to travel out of the jurisdiction until the conclusion of the case.

