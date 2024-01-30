Modern Ghana logo
Effutu NPP Primary: You're always on my mind – Afenyo Markin tell constituents after acclamation

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has assured his constituents of his undiluted commitment to continue doing his best to transform the constituency.

The assurance was given over the weekend when the MP was acclaimed by delegates to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its candidate for the 2024 General Elections.

The acclamation comes after no member of the party filed to challenge him in the NPP parliamentary primary held on January 27.

Speaking at the acclamation event, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin promised the best for his people, stressing that they are always on his mind.

“Glory to God and the delegates of Effutu for this successful acclamation. I will continue with the agenda to transform Effutu. To the people of Effutu, I say you are always on my mind and will never walk alone,” the MP for Effutu noted.

In his engagement with the people, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin appealed to everyone to tell the success story of the party since he became MP to ensure that he wins the parliamentary election in the 2023 general elections.

“We have an election to win, and we are not doing well in our communications, let's sell the party's success story to win more people because winning an election is about numbers,” the MP indicated.

Last Saturday’s acclamation was supervised by Ms Ama Emelia Akotia, the Effutu Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission.

The delegates unanimously endorsed Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin and expressed readiness to canvass for votes for him in the upcoming general elections.

