From February 1, use our mobile app if applying for meters, other paperless services — ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a transition to a fully paperless process for customer service applications effective February 1, 2024.

In a statement released on Saturday, January 27, ECG said "customers applying for service, such as new service, separate meter, additional load, etc., CAN ONLY DO SO THROUGH THE ECG MOBILE APP" from the set date.

The utility company said the move is "part of the digital transformation agenda of ECG, as well as ECG's quest to provide customers with a more efficient and hassle-free customer service."

Customers will now be required to use the ECG Mobile App to apply for services and follow the prompts to upload all required documents for processing.

"This paperless system will require prospective customers applying for service to use the ECG Mobile App and follow the prompts therein, including uploading of all required documents for the processing of service requests," ECG announced.

The new digital approach aims to reduce long queues at ECG offices and create a more convenient application process for electricity consumers.

Applicants will receive responses and updates on their requests via the contact numbers provided during registration on the app.