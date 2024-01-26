Don’t venture into Ashaiman to campaign – Residents warn political parties over bad roads

26.01.2024 LISTEN

Residents of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region have threatened to block political activities in the area this year due to the poor state of roads.

The residents claim that the government has ignored their pleas for improved roads, causing frustration for commuters.

During a demonstration, the residents expressed their displeasure, highlighting the challenges posed by the deplorable road conditions in Ashaiman.

“Be it the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People’s Party (CPP), or National Democratic Congress (NDC), all of them, if they don’t fix our roads in Ashaiman and all the things that we need in Ashaiman, security, sanitation, things in Ashaiman, they shouldn’t even venture to Ashaiman to conduct any electoral processes or any elections or campaign. They have abandoned us for almost 8 years now, and we have not seen any improvements in Ashaiman,” the irate residents said.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norbey, says he has resolved to reshape 5 kilometres of the poor roads to help salvage the situation.

“I asked a series of questions on the floor of the house, I spoke to the minister for roads and highways, [Akwasi Amoako-Attah], and everything. We gave an ultimatum during the last demonstration, and the assembly was adamant. Up to now, nobody has come to our aid, so we are doing something about 4 or 5 kilometres of reshaping of the roads. We will do it temporarily,” the Ashaiman MP said.

-citinewsroom