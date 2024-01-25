Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme demands 10months arrears from government

Social News Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme demands 10months arrears from government
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme (HSOPS), has called on government to pay the ten-month arrears of tier-two due the scheme.

She said the scheme had been suffering government had failed to remit deductions taken from beneficiaries at source, adding that without the payments, the contributor would not continue to invest.

She said several complaints had been made to the National Pensions Regulatory Authority to ensure that the payments were made, but to no avail.

She made the call at the launch of the HSOPS mobile application on Tuesday, Senchi, near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo said the gap created by arrears was affecting members due for retirement.

“If these monies are not paid it will cause chaos, demonstrations and unrest in the country, which is not advisable,” she said.

She said the tier-two payments were always deducted from their salaries but did not reflect on the scheme.

She appealed for the Authority to quickly make payments to resolve frustration among members and encourage them to continue to invest in the tier-two pension scheme.

“If not, members will feel reluctant to make new contributions.”

She assured all that the HSOPS would continue to push and make sure that the arrears were fully paid.

Dr. Derek Amoateng, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the HSOPS, speaking about the benefits of the mobile application, said it would allow beneficiaries to identify their payment issues, find solutions to them, and monitor funds deducted from their salary.

He said the app was mobile-friendly and available to members across all geographical locations.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

GJAs media blackout directive on Hawa Koomson unfair – Awutu Senya NPP GJA’s media blackout directive on Hawa Koomson unfair – Awutu Senya NPP

2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Weija-Gbawe delegates clash over Tina Mensah, Ahmed Shaib NPP Primaries: Weija-Gbawe delegates “clash” over Tina Mensah, Ahmed Shaib

2 hours ago

Chieftaincy Minister calls for investigation into President Atta-Mills' death to resolve controversies Chieftaincy Minister calls for investigation into President Atta-Mills' death to...

2 hours ago

CR: Adonten Asona family protests alleged installed Chief at Agona Swedru C/R: Adonten Asona family protests alleged installed Chief at Agona Swedru 

2 hours ago

Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme demands 10months arrears from government Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme demands 10months arrears from governme...

3 hours ago

Nigeria. By Kenan AUGEARD AFP Day of intercommunal clashes kills 55 in Nigeria

4 hours ago

NPP Primary: Please stop him, he wants to camp and 'juju' delegates with tea and bread breakfast to vote for him — Sekondi group run to NEC NPP Primary: Please stop him, he wants to camp and 'juju' delegates with tea and...

4 hours ago

Mrs. Gloria Bortele Noi, Director of Public-Private Partnerships at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations Intensify education on climate change, sustainable economy — Media told

5 hours ago

Ralph Kwame Opoku Agyapong, an aspirant in the Bantama NPP primaries NPP primaries: I’ll give you jobs within 6 months if you vote for me as Bantama ...

5 hours ago

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu I’ve no plans to relocate Nigeria’s capital to Lagos — Tinubu debunk speculation...

Just in....
body-container-line