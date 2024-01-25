Modern Ghana logo
"Stop discrimination and support us during disaster" — Oti Regional Fulani Executive to NADMO

The Executive of the Oti Regional Fulanis has expressed concern over neglect from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) during disaster periods.

Explaining their disappointment to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), they said NADMO continued to support households affected by various disasters in the area but always denied them relief and solutions in same situations.

Mr Abdul Rahman Jallow, the Deputy National Youth leader of Tabital Pulaaku International, a non-profit organization, said NADMO had not given them any support in terms of relief items in any disaster situation in any part of the country.

Highlighting the suffering of his people, he said the property of many Fulanis including livestock and houses were burnt in various communities in the country during herder-farmer clashes, but they never had assistance from the Government or NADMO.

Mr Jallow said he could not recollect any relief coming the way of Fulanis during the recent flood situation across the country.

He said this during the inauguration of the 27-member committee for conflict prevention and resolution in the Oti region.

To ensure peace in the region, the conflict prevention and resolution committee is therefore established to lead in formulating strategies to achieve cordial relations with the farmers in the area.

In addition, the Regional Council of Elders were given the responsibility to provide administrative direction and leadership for the efficient and effective performance of the conflict management and resolution functions of the council.

