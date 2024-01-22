Modern Ghana logo
22.01.2024 Social News

Twifo Praso: Delta security man arrested for slashing thigh of teenage boy with cutlass

A security man with Delta Service Security has been arrested in Twifo Praso in the Central Region for sending a teenage boy into the emergency room.

The suspect, Joseph Najok Kenwab is in trouble for slashing the thigh of Ebenezer Awuku with a cutlass.

According to Auntie Esi who is the mother of the victim, her 17-year-old son and his friends were harvesting plantain leaves on a farm near Topp Oil Palm Plantation when security men angrily confronted them.

During the confrontation, there was a scuffle leading to security officer Joseph Najok Kenwab bringing out a cutlass and slashing the thigh of the victim.

The teenage boy was subsequently rushed to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District where he is currently battling for his life.

According to the security officer, the teenage boys had no business being on the Twifo Oil Palm Plantation which has been marked as a security zone.

The suspect, Joseph Najok Kenwab also sustained minor injuries on his back and below his left knee during the altercation

He reported himself to the police after the incident where he was arrested.

He admitted to slashing the thigh of Ebenezer Awuku, arguing that he did so to free himself during the brawl with the teenager and his friends on the plantation.

The Police are now investigating the matter and have already visited the Twifo Praso Government Hospital to have a conversation with the teenage victim.

He has been directed to report to the Police Station once he is discharged from the hospital.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
