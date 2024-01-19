Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee, has called on the government to urgently release funds to senior high schools that are currently facing financial challenges.

This plea comes as a reaction to the government's inability to fulfil a commitment made a year ago by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who promised free tablets and Wi-Fi in senior high schools as part of the ongoing digitization agenda.

In an interview with Citi News monitored by ModernGhana News, Nortsu-Kotoe stressed the immediate need for financial support in these institutions, highlighting the congestion issues due to stalled projects.

"It is about life in the senior high schools these days, where heads are finding it difficult to run the schools because money is not made available to them.

“Therefore, the government should wake up and send money to the schools," Nortsu-Kotoe emphasized.

"Funding is a very big problem. If you go to the various schools, there is congestion because a lot of projects have stalled, and there are no funds for the projects to be completed.

“Therefore, there is a need for the government to step up," he added.