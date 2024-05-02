ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Joe Dadzie is new GNPC CEO

Social News Joseph Abuabu Dadzie
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Joseph Abuabu Dadzie

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) announces with pleasure the appointment of Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as its new Chief Executive (CEO).

Mr. Dadzie takes over from Mr. Opoku-Ahweeneh Danquah whose term of office ended on 26th April 2024.

Until his appointment, Mr. Dadzie was GNPC's Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Commerce, Strategy & Business Development.

Prior to this, he was the Corporation's General Manager, Commercial from June 2017 to August 2020.

Mr. Dadzie is an accomplished Financial and Management Executive with over 25 years' of experience at various executive and senior management levels in five (5) organizations spanning energy, oil and gas, telecommunications, and banking.

He has had diverse industry experience in finance, corporate management, governance, strategic planning, and leadership.

Between April 2013 and August 2015, he was Chief Operating/Finance Officer for Surfline Communications Limited and from September 2008 to March 2013, he was Chief Finance Officer for Woodfields Energy Resources.

From 2003 to 2008, he worked with Standard Chartered Bank as Senior Manager (Financial Institutions), Head, Large Corporates & Parastatals, and later Director, Commodity Corporates.

Mr. Dadzie has served as a member of the Board of Directors of four (4) institutions in the areas of banking, energy, and financial services.

His international exposure includes working attachments with Codi International BV (Netherlands), New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Societe Generale (Paris la Defense),

Total Petroleum Services (London and Paris la Defense), and the UBS Trading floor (Stamford Connecticut, USA).

Mr. Dadzie holds a Master's degree in Business Administration (Finance) as well as a Master of Science degree in General Management both from Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Breukelen, Netherlands.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Chemical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science &Technology.

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Mr Angel Carbonu May Day: Teachers disenchanted over poor salaries – Angel Carbonu

42 minutes ago

Prof Stephen Adei has morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers – TUC Prof Stephen Adei has morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers – TUC

42 minutes ago

Dumsor not over, Akufo-Addo is misleading Ghanaians; he looks awful with his claims – IES Dumsor not over, Akufo-Addo is misleading Ghanaians; he looks awful with his cla...

1 hour ago

Dont marry a man or woman youve not dated for more than 7years – Tic to singles “Don’t marry a man or woman you’ve not dated for more than 7years” – Tic to sing...

2 hours ago

Adopt Chinese as your second language – Prof Wang Jimm to Ghana Adopt Chinese as your second language – Prof Wang Jimm to Ghana

2 hours ago

Gov't refuses to capture our request in manifesto – GNAPS laments Gov't refuses to capture our request in manifesto – GNAPS laments

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Outcome of Ejisu by-election nothing but a ridiculous show of vote-buying – Prof...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo told me he wont give us financial haircut but gave me the ugliest haircut – Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo told me he won’t give us financial haircut but gave me the ugliest ha...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa Dumsor: From overloaded transformers to flooded substations — Bright Simons crit...

2 hours ago

Dumsor experienced on Wednesday due to rainstorm — ECG ‘Dumsor’ experienced on Wednesday due to rainstorm — ECG

Just in....
body-container-line