Unknown gunmen kills Deputy Registrar of Bolga Technical University

The entire Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) has been thrown into a state of mourning following the murder of its Deputy Registrar.

The Deputy Registrar, Alhassan Azumah was the target of a drive-by shooting incident on Wednesday, January 17.

According to information gathered from Pulse Ghana, the deceased was walking outside his Sokabisi residence around 7 pm when unknown assailants on a motorbike shot him multiple times.

The unidentified gunmen took off and left him to bleed to death.

The tragic event has left the university's staff and students scared for their lives as no one knows the motive of the gunmen.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Police in Bolganga.

Meanwhile, a shooting incident that also happened in Bawku on Wednesday sent five people to the hospital with various injuries while a 60-year-old lost his life.

The shooting incident is reported to have occurred around Zongo near the Bawku Police Station at 12:30 pm on Wednesday.

Checks have revealed that the deceased man is called Musah Seidu.

The five injured persons have also been identified as include Firdaus Abdulai (17), Sumaila Munira (38), Amidu Bugri (40), Bukari Seidu (50), and Kamal Sadat (19).

While Firdaus and Munira are currently receiving medical attention at the Vineyard Hospital, the remaining three are being treated at the Presbyterian Hospital.

The shooting incident occurred just five days after the Ministry of Interior through an Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.