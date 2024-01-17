Modern Ghana logo
Ken Ofori-Atta should resign to save himself and this gov’t – Atta Akyea

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-AttaFinance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea has indicated that Ghana will have peace if Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta finally resigns from his role.

The purse holder for the country has been under fire in recent years with many blaming him as a major contributor to the economic crisis the country has faced.

Last year, there were strong calls for the resignation of the Finance Minister with members of the Majority in Parliament leading a revolt to have him sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to Citi TV on the calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to go, Samuel Atta Akyea said it is frightening.

In an advice, he urged the Finance Minister to resign to not only save himself but the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as well.

“For me, what is very frightening is the fact that you have a whole army of people saying look you’ve had enough…I think that that could be a way for him to relax. Look at all the burdens on one man. So it is his individual decision to make as to whether he should go or he should continue.

“He should look at himself and look at the troubles that everybody believes, I mean when he is not there then the nation will have peace…He should save himself and save the government and have his peace because he needs it,” Samuel Atta Akyea said.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister working closely with the Bank of Ghana is putting things in place to ensure the country recovers from its economic crisis.

He has led the talks with the International Monetary Fund and the country's bilateral creditors, looking for a way to treat Ghana’s debt and the release of funds from the IMF under the extended credit facility.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

