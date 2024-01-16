We’ll demand what’s ours; no honeymoon for you if you win – TUC tell Mahama

Members of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) are adamant about pursuing their demands should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) secure victory in the 2024 elections, rejecting John Mahama's call for a post-election grace period due to the financial challenges inherited from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Former President John Mahama appealed to Ghanaians, especially trade and labour groups, during a 'Campus Connect' event in Hohoe, requesting a grace period if he were to return to power.

He stressed the need to revive the economy before addressing specific demands, acknowledging the increased calls for improved conditions of service from groups such as the teachers union, GNAT, NAGRAT, UTAG, and TEWU.

Mr Mahama cautioned that the financial state of the country would be revealed in 2025 when the NDC assumed office.

"And I will plead with the teachers union, GNAT, NAGRAT, UTAG and TEWU and all of them, I know all of you are clamoring for allowances. Let me caution you that in 2025 when we take over we will show you the books and the finances of this country. And when we have done that we can accede to your demands again, and that’s why I’m being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crises in which this country has been plunged. And you will realise the harm that the NPP administration has done to Ghana’s economy. This country is broke, and so, we will beg you that when we come into office give us a bit of a honeymoon, let’s put things in place so that we bring the economy back onto its feet," Mr Mahama stated.

Despite his plea, Joshua Ansah, the Secretary-General of the TUC, asserted that workers would persist in their demands, attributing the current economic situation to politicians.

Mr Ansah speaking to the media urged the former president to address and rectify these issues promptly should he win the election.

-Classfmonline