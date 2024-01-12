Modern Ghana logo
12.01.2024 Education

GNAT seeks security protection for teachers at Nkwanta South over tribal clashes

12.01.2024 LISTEN

The Municipal branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), is asking for adequate security protection for its members in and around Nkwanta South as they resumed teaching in the various institutions.

Mr Maxwell Jokoh, the Municipal Chairman of GNAT, suggested that the teachers must be conveyed by the security personnel to and from school due to the conflict in the area.

He made the request in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the safety of teachers as they resume school amid the conflict in the area.

Mr Jokoh, however, acknowledged the security for their diligent patrols and visibility in the various schools, and in ensuring the protection of teachers and students.

He also encouraged all teachers who left the community due to the conflict to return, noting that their security was assured.

Mr Jokoh also advised teachers to focus on the primary aim of teaching and desist from anything that could aggravate the tension during their contact hours with students.

Towards the end of last year, several schools in Nkwanta township were closed due to the inter-tribal misunderstanding that ensued between three ethnic groups in the area.

A visit to Nkwanta township by GNA revealed that life was returning to normalcy as teaching and learning was ongoing, while the banks and other public sector personnel had resumed work.

GNA

