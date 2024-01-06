Cook-A-thon: Journalist throws massive support behind Chef Failatu 

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen and Failatu

Mr. Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen, a popular Nigerian media celebrity residing in Ghana who is the Editor in Chief of Apexnewgh.com, has expressed his support for Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu in her attempt to break the Cook-A-thon Guinness World Record.

Mr. Ngamegbulam, known for his deep love for Ghana, was spotted at the Modern City Hotel where he openly showed his admiration for Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu.

At the venue, Mr. Ngamegbulam enthusiastically praised the renowned chef, describing her as "illustrious".

"I am here today to show my support for our sister, Faila, and to represent the Nigerian youth and all well-meaning Nigerians who couldn't be present due to distance. Let me make it clear that the bond between Ghana and Nigeria is incredibly strong, and no individual or group sitting somewhere can break it.

"The support from Nigeria for our sister is overwhelming because we remember the support Ghana gave us during the Hida Baci era.

“We understand that Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu's victory will be a victory for the entire African continent, not just Ghana. And if she is awarded the Guinness World Record at the end of this period, it will stay here in Africa, not in Asia or any Western country. So, I urge every African to support Faila in achieving this remarkable success," Mr. Ngamegbulam stated.

On the eve of New Year 2024, Chef Faila began her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Failatu is aiming to surpass the current cook-a-thon record of 119 hours and 54 minutes held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher. Her ambitious goal is to cook for an astounding 120 hours.

On January 5, she successfully surpassed Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci's record of 93 hours. Chef Failatu has already prepared over 115 different meals.

Mr. Ngamegbulam comments on the lack of men breaking these records, suggesting that men are busy providing for their families but also cautions them against breaking the hearts of women.