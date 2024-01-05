Whoever says gov't has failed in the education sector is oblivious to the facts – Education Minister fires critics

The Minister in charge of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum says former President John Dramani Mahama does not know what he is talking about if he says the standard of education in the country has dripped.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently raised concern about the standard of education in Ghana, alleging that students were aided to cheat during the 2023 West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Speaking at the 63rd Anniversary of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi over the weekend, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum hit back at John Mahama and all other people criticising education in the country under the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

The Minister said anyone who argues that the standard of education has dropped in the country is oblivious to the facts.

“Some people have not read to know about the progress of education in the country. So they go about saying that the standard of education has failed when they are oblivious of the facts,” Dr. Yaw Adutwum said.

He continued, “For instance, for Science, statistics show that in 2015; you all know who was president in 2015, about 28% of those who took the exams passed in Science. Now the pass percentage for Integrated Science is 68%.

“It has improved considerably. So whoever says the standard of education has fallen, doesn’t know what he is talking about.”

The Education Minister further noted that the NPP government plans to take education to a high level in Ghana which had never happened before.

He said Ghana’s education is on the rise and young students can compete favourably with foreign students and excel.