CEO of Benkpas Group of Companies donates to widows

Elder Ben Akparibo, Chief Executive Officer of Benkpas Group of Companies and native of Tonde in the Bawku West District but based in Prestea in the Western North region has donated hundreds of bags of rice, cooking oil, Clothes and sardines to widows and other vulnerable groups.

The donations were to help the widows enjoy the Christmas holidays and put smiles on their faces.

He indicated that his support is a form of a thanksgiving celebration for God's guidance and protection over him, his family, and his business.

Elder Ben Akparibo called on other spirited individuals to always remember the vulnerable in society since there is blessing in giving.

Elder Ben Akparibo used the forum to call on other organizations to help restore water challenges in the Tonde area. The community have benefited from World Vision solar boreholes but the tanks mounted to store water for distribution are all leaking leaving the Tonde community in dire need of water.

The widows who could not hide their joy expressed their appreciation to him for the support and prayed that God continues to provide and replenish him with more resources to extend to others in similar gesture.