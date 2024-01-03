Popular Waakye seller Auntie Muni has passed on

Modern Ghana logo
Popular Waakye seller, Auntie Muni has been confirmed dead today.

Auntie Muni, 72, had been briefly ill and took her last breath on January 3 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

The son of the popular Waakye Seller Arafat confirmed the news in an interview on Asaase Radio.

“Mummy fell ill, expressing pain, leading us to seek medical attention at the SSNIT Hospital. However, complications arose, prompting her to request discharge,” recounted Arafat.

“Two days post-discharge, her health did not improve. Hence, we urgently transported her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where she succumbed at 3am this morning,” Arafat said.

Beloved by all, Auntie Muni’s waakye drew in everyone, from ordinary folks to the highest office of the land. Even former President Mahama couldn’t resist her Sunday special.

She passed away at a time when the culinary spirit of Ghana was shining brightly, with a Ghanaian chef, Faila aiming to break the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.

—citinewsroom

