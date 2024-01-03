Weija-Gbawe: We’ll not rest until Kwesi Badu is arrested —Taxi drivers demonstrate over ‘wrongful’ demolition 

The Gicel Estate taxi rank in the Weija Gbawe Municipality sparked agitation as hundreds of passengers got stranded due to a demonstration by taxi drivers.

The protest followed the demolition of structures at the station by alleged land guards, leading to the drivers refusing to work in protest to what they described a 'wrongful' act.

The aggrieved taxi drivers pointed fingers at an estate developer, identified as Kwesi Badu, allegedly connected to some big persons at the Jubilee House, accusing him of orchestrating the demolition.

They demanded the immediate arrest of Badu, asserting that the structures destroyed housed their personal belongings and serve as shelter for customers to relax while waiting for their ride.

Expressing their frustration, the drivers emphasized their commitment to resist any attempt by the developer to eject them from the station.

They claimed they have documents covering the parcel of land they operate on belongs to the government.

Former chairman of the Gicel Estate taxi rank, Agyei Amoah, voiced the concerns of the drivers, stating, "What Kwesi Badu has done is not the best.

“He has demolished our building, and we have decided not to work until he is arrested. The developer brought some bulldozers here to pull down our building, which houses our personal belongings and also serves as a place for customers to relax while they wait for their turn to board a taxi."

The taxi drivers, who are responsible for providing transportation services to the community, expressed the challenges this situation poses to their livelihoods.

"As taxi drivers, we have families and mouths to feed, but if it happens like that, we are going to struggle to provide for our family," added Agyei Amoah.

They insisted that the disputed portion of land was government property, and the Weija Gbawe Assembly had granted them permission to operate there.

Stranded passengers at the Gicel Estate taxi rank voiced their frustrations over the situation, as some were forced to trek to their destinations.

Agnes Amoah, a passenger, appealed to authorities to ensure that the matter is resolved promptly.

She said, “I came from town this morning and was looking for a vehicle home, but upon getting here, I realized that the drivers were not working and were demonstrating because some developers had demolished their structures.

“I want to tell authorities to ensure that the right thing is done so we can also go about our duties.”