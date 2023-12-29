Modern Ghana logo
Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo urges vigilance against LGBTQ+ and political deception

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
The spiritual leader, Apostle Kadmiel E. H. Agbalenyoh, delivered a compelling message at a United Parenthood Righteousness conference in Accra, addressing two pressing issues facing Ghana; LGBTQ+ concerns and political deception.

Apostle Agbalenyo began by cautioning against the LGBTQ+ movement, describing it as an insidious strategy orchestrated by dark forces seeking to undermine the Kingdom of God.

Drawing parallels with historical references, he emphasized the societal taboo and abomination linked to homosexuality, urging Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to stand firm against its encroachment into the nation.

Simultaneously, Apostle Agbalenyo extended his warning to the political landscape, advising citizens to exercise discernment in the face of promises made by politicians.

He highlighted the need for voters to be cautious and not succumb to deceptive tactics employed for electoral gains.

In his view, the upcoming 2024 elections pose a critical juncture for the nation, and he stressed the significance of collective prayer for divine guidance in choosing leadership that aligns with the nation's best interests.

In this dual admonition, Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo calls for a heightened sense of vigilance, moral clarity, and spiritual discernment among Ghanaians.

His message resonates as a call to navigate the complex societal and political landscape with steadfastness and a commitment to values that uphold the nation's spiritual and moral fabric.

