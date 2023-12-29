Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Refrain from political prophecies – Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council caution Pastors

Headlines Refrain from political prophecies – Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council caution Pastors
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has cautioned its members and men of God to refrain from making political prophecies regarding the winner of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The election, according to political observers will be a two-horse race between John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the governing New Patriotic Party.

The secretary of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Apostle Immanuel Nii Okuley Tettey, in an interview with Citi News, stressed the need for religious leaders to prioritize peace over predictions that could potentially endanger the nation.

He advised these men of God to direct their efforts to promote peace rather than predicting the outcome of the election.

He urged them not to seek favour from any specific political party but to engage in actions that would help sustain peace in the country.

“If God reveals to you, keep it up in prayers. If God reveals to you, keep the person up in prayer, and let’s see God fulfil His prophecies. Don’t try to put it in a public place and we’ve seen it severally in times past that so-called men of God have prophecized that his person is going to win and it didn’t happen”.

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Full Text Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to Witchcraft, Criminal and Armed Forces Bills [Full Text] Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to Witchcr...

2 hours ago

Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authorityleft and Sammi Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority NLA NLA, PLOs to begin 10% withholding lottery tax implementation January 1 — GRA

2 hours ago

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Let's promote socioeconomic development in Africa to curb youth mass exodus — Ak...

3 hours ago

Determination of unconstitutionality of Witchcraft, Armed Forces bills sole purview of Supreme Court – Speaker Bagbin Determination of unconstitutionality of Witchcraft, Armed Forces bills sole purv...

3 hours ago

Refrain from political prophecies – Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council caution Pastors Refrain from political prophecies – Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council ca...

3 hours ago

23-year-old lady shoots police lover to death on Boxing Day in Nigeria 23-year-old lady shoots police lover to death on Boxing Day in Nigeria

3 hours ago

AFP PHOTO PHILIPPE HUGUEN Stowaway found barely alive in landing gear of flight from Algeria to Paris

19 hours ago

Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth

19 hours ago

Late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy Final funeral rites for late Apostle Dr. Ntumy set for February 17

19 hours ago

Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaas attempt should tell the leaders to support the youth — NDC youth wing Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa’s attempt should tell the leaders to support the you...

Just in....
body-container-line