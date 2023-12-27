Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
27.12.2023 Public Messages

Christmas Message by General Manager of EPCG Schools and Director of Education to our hardworking teachers

By Tulasi Mathias || Contributor
27.12.2023 LISTEN

On behalf of the Moderator of the General Assembly, the Education Committee, My Regional managers and on my behalf, I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for your hard work and dedication throughout the year.

Your unwavering commitment to providing quality education to our students has not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for the tremendous impact you have made in their lives.

This year has been full of challenges, which has affected almost every aspect of our lives.

However, you have worked tirelessly to keep our schools running, ensuring that our students continue to receive the education they need and deserve.

As we celebrate the joy and love of Christmas, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the holiday season bring you joy, peace, and happiness, and may your hearts be filled with the spirit of Christmas.

Once again, thank you for your hard work and dedication to Evangelical Presbyterian(EP) Schools in Ghana. Your efforts are highly appreciated, and we look forward to continued success in the coming year.

Merry Christmas!
By Mrs Marian J.A. Adzroe

