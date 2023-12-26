You criticized Mahama but telling citizens to solve their own problems under Akufo-Addo — Mensa Otabil jabbed

Renowned pastor and head of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Mensa Otabil, is facing criticism from some sections of the public over his recent remarks.

In a message, he encourages Ghanaians to take responsibility for solving their problems rather than relying solely on government.

Preaching to his congregation on Christmas Eve, Pastor Otabil highlighted the perception of Ghanaians that the government is the sole problem solver.

He called for a shift in mindset, saying individuals and organizations should play a more active role in social interventions and community development through their own initiatives.

“One of the challenges we have as Ghanaians or as a nation is that we always think that the government must solve our problems. We don't have enough private effort to solve our problems; we lack private enterprises, companies actively addressing community issues because we perceive the government as the sole problem solver,” Otabil stated.

While acknowledging government's responsibilities, he stressed the importance of citizen-driven solutions and holding leaders accountable when they fail.

Pastor Mensa Otabil urged his followers to financially support the church's social outreach program, Central Aid, which works to improve education and livelihoods.

However, the pastor's remarks have caused stir on social media, particularly X, with some accusing him of hypocrisy.

Netizens point out that Otabil was quick to condemn the previous Mahama administration but is now telling citizens not to expect their problems to be fully addressed by government.

A user said, "Mensa Otabil is executing his jail clause smoothly as given by Akufo Addo in respect to his role in the capital bank case."

Another added, "Mensa Otabil when Mahama was president. Today he says government shouldn't be blamed. He's nothing but a C00N with an insatiable urge to please these criminals in government."

“Today, Pastor Mensah Otabil says Ghanaians should not expect Gov't to solve all our problems. Then why do we pay taxes to Gov't, if we have to rely on citizen-driven solutions? This is the man who was criticizing Mahama's Gov't. Double Standards!!!” stressed another netizen.