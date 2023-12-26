Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

You criticized Mahama but telling citizens to solve their own problems under Akufo-Addo — Mensa Otabil jabbed

Headlines Pastor Mensa Otabilleft and President Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Pastor Mensa Otabil[left] and President Akufo-Addo

Renowned pastor and head of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Mensa Otabil, is facing criticism from some sections of the public over his recent remarks.

In a message, he encourages Ghanaians to take responsibility for solving their problems rather than relying solely on government.

Preaching to his congregation on Christmas Eve, Pastor Otabil highlighted the perception of Ghanaians that the government is the sole problem solver.

He called for a shift in mindset, saying individuals and organizations should play a more active role in social interventions and community development through their own initiatives.

“One of the challenges we have as Ghanaians or as a nation is that we always think that the government must solve our problems. We don't have enough private effort to solve our problems; we lack private enterprises, companies actively addressing community issues because we perceive the government as the sole problem solver,” Otabil stated.

While acknowledging government's responsibilities, he stressed the importance of citizen-driven solutions and holding leaders accountable when they fail.

Pastor Mensa Otabil urged his followers to financially support the church's social outreach program, Central Aid, which works to improve education and livelihoods.

However, the pastor's remarks have caused stir on social media, particularly X, with some accusing him of hypocrisy.

Netizens point out that Otabil was quick to condemn the previous Mahama administration but is now telling citizens not to expect their problems to be fully addressed by government.

A user said, "Mensa Otabil is executing his jail clause smoothly as given by Akufo Addo in respect to his role in the capital bank case."

Another added, "Mensa Otabil when Mahama was president. Today he says government shouldn't be blamed. He's nothing but a C00N with an insatiable urge to please these criminals in government."

“Today, Pastor Mensah Otabil says Ghanaians should not expect Gov't to solve all our problems. Then why do we pay taxes to Gov't, if we have to rely on citizen-driven solutions? This is the man who was criticizing Mahama's Gov't. Double Standards!!!” stressed another netizen.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I'll win the primaries and retain Mfantseman seat for NPP — Ophelia I'll win the primaries and retain Mfantseman seat for NPP — Ophelia

2 hours ago

Pastor Mensa Otabilleft and President Akufo-Addo You criticized Mahama but telling citizens to solve their own problems under Aku...

2 hours ago

Shalimar Abbiusi, Deported Spokesperson of the New Force Home isn't a punishment but a beautiful place — Deported New Force spokesperson ...

2 hours ago

Governs Kwame Agboza, Minority Chief Whip Wicked, criminal Akufo-Addo's gov't owes China $1.9billion, Paris Club $2billion...

3 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agboza Over $30 billion defaulted loans under ‘wicked’ Akufo-Addo and Bawumia governmen...

3 hours ago

Ken Agyapong brother files nomination for Bantama NPP Parliamentary Primary Ken Agyapong brother files nomination for Bantama NPP Parliamentary Primary

3 hours ago

Be more involved in seeking solutions to national problems — Mensa Otabil to Ghanaians Be more involved in seeking solutions to national problems — Mensa Otabil to Gha...

3 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea, Abuakwa South MP Atta Akyea: Abuakwa South MP who took over from Akufo-Addo to quit Parliament af...

4 hours ago

Yuletide: Let's remember to pray for the poor, sick and needy — Alan Kyerematen Yuletide: Let's remember to pray for the poor, sick and needy — Alan Kyerematen

4 hours ago

AP - Sylvain Cherkaoui Jailed Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko files to run for president

Just in....
body-container-line