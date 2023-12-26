Be more involved in seeking solutions to national problems — Mensa Otabil to Ghanaians

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has called on Ghanaians to be more proactive in addressing national challenges rather than solely relying on the government.

In a speech to church congregants on Sunday, Pastor Otabil said Ghanaians always have the perception that government is solely responsible for solving societal problems.

“One of the challenges we have as Ghanaians or as a nation is that we always think that the government must solve our problems. We don't have enough private effort to solve our problems; we lack private enterprises, companies actively addressing community issues because we perceive the government as the sole problem solver," he said.

While agreeing that governments have a responsibility to address issues, Pastor Otabil argued that citizens and the private sector must also play a role.

“Governments must solve problems, and when they fail, we must hold them accountable. But there is also a place for individuals, for churches, for citizens to make a contribution and to make a difference," he stated.

He called on Ghanaians to get more involved in finding solutions through community initiatives and private enterprises rather than always waiting for government to act.

The renowned man of God said Ghanaians can help by giving to the underprivileged in society.

"You may be in need, but somebody is in more need than you are, and you can make a difference in the life of that person," Pastor Otabil said in his remarks, encouraging citizens to play a role in development beyond just holding governments accountable.

His comments come amid concerns about over-reliance on government and under-investment by the private sector in addressing social, economic and infrastructure problems in Ghana.