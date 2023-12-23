Modern Ghana logo
Baby Mama Michy drags Shatta Wale to court for abandoning son

Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale, self-acclaimed dancehall king, has been ordered to appear before the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra on January 10, 2024.

This follows a hearing notice posted on the Family and Juvenile Notice Board in Accra dated December 21, 2023.

In an order for Substituted Service which read, “this order for substituted service, Hearing notice and the form for custody and maintenance be served on the respondent who cannot be traced for personal service to be effected on him by posting copies of the processes at the following places for 14 days, after which period this shall be deemed sufficient service.

It read: “When the case is called and you do not appear and answer, the court will proceed to hear the case without you.”

This was after Michelle Gbagonah, ex-girlfriend aka Michy had dragged Shatta Wale before a Juvenile Court in Accra.

Madam Michelle Gbagonah is applying for monthly maintenance for their eight-year-old son and his custody.

According to the applicant, the respondent has “failed or refused “to contribute any expense towards the child's medical bills unless he's asked and consistently reminded of this responsibility.

The applicant contended that the respondent has “blatantly shirked his responsibilities as a parent” since she moved out of the respondent's house.

The court has directed that the court notice on hearing should be posted on the respondents (Charles Nii Armah Mensah) instagram handle Shatawalenima.

The court has therefore ordered that the hearing notice should be posted at the Family and Juvenile Court at the former Commercial Court building High Street Accra

It further directed that the processes should be posted at his last known address at an unnumbered house, East Legon around Islamic University in Accra.

“By service to the respondent through his WhatsApp Number 0552222500.”

The GNA gathered that when the matter was called before the magistrate Anna Akosua Appiah Gottfried Anaafi, on December 18, 2023, Shatta Wale failed to turn up.

GNA

